Family has jumbo footprints to fill after its orange-loving leader dies

An elephant matriarch has left her herd and human family heartbroken after dying well before her time

02 February 2021 - 19:36

For 22 years she was a leader, but the beginning of 2021 marked the demise of one of SA’s most well known — and beloved — personalities.

Last week, Frankie, the matriarch of Thula Thula Private Game Reserve’s 28-strong elephant herd, succumbed to liver disease at the age of 46. ..

