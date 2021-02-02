Family has jumbo footprints to fill after its orange-loving leader dies

An elephant matriarch has left her herd and human family heartbroken after dying well before her time

For 22 years she was a leader, but the beginning of 2021 marked the demise of one of SA’s most well known — and beloved — personalities.



Last week, Frankie, the matriarch of Thula Thula Private Game Reserve’s 28-strong elephant herd, succumbed to liver disease at the age of 46. ..