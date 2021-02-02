Lick those liquor laws into shape and then we’ll be happy, say doctors

Hospitals’ plight would also have been helped if plans for 2,400 more beds hadn’t been stymied by strikes and red tape

Doctors have called for new laws to enforce responsible drinking, saying the strict lockdown regulations drastically improved hospital bed availability.



Dr Ken Boffard, trauma director at Netcare’s Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg and emeritus professor of surgery at Wits university in the city, told Sunday Times Daily it was not only the alcohol sales ban, but also the curfew that made a difference...