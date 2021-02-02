Rising prices a golden opportunity for highly organised precious metal thieves
Experts believe cash-in-transit gangs are behind attacks on gold mines, with R52m stolen since 2018
02 February 2021 - 19:37
Gangs linked to deadly cash heists are said to be plundering SA’s gold mines in brazen attacks which have left the country’s mining community reeling.
The Hawks confirmed that R52m in the precious metal has been stolen since 2018...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.