‘Staying here makes you feel as if you are not human enough’

Informal settlement residents awarded R15m damages for housing delay, but municipality continues to fight them

02 February 2021 - 19:37 By Nonkululeko Njilo and MPUMZI ZUZILE

What Frascina Mitsha looks forward to most is a home that offers her some privacy, something her family’s four-room shack in the Winnie Mandela informal settlement on the East Rand sorely lacks.

Now, more than 20 years after housing was approved for her and 132 other families, the high court in Pretoria has finally awarded them a combined R15m in constitutional damages for the delay in getting them proper dwellings...

