As we say goodbye to the second wave, we must be prepared for a third

Prof Salim Abdool Karim warns that planning for a third coronavirus wave needs to start now

03 February 2021 - 19:51

If a third wave of Covid-19 strikes, South Africans should brace for it to land at the beginning of winter.

That’s the word from Prof Salim Abdool Karim — co-chair of government’s ministerial advisory committee (MAC) — who told the Sunday Times Daily discussions are already under way to prepare for the likelihood of another wave...

