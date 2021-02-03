News

Docs challenge ivermectin ‘window dressing’ in legal bid to save their lives

While Sahpra says it will authorise the drug’s use on compassionate grounds, the doctors say this is not good enough

03 February 2021 - 19:14 By Tania Broughton

A group of 50 SA doctors is set on challenging the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) in court over its continued restrictive use of ivermectin as a prophylactic and treatment for Covid-19.

Apart from treating their patients, they say they want to use it themselves for protection against the virus, but they still cannot legally access it...

