Docs challenge ivermectin ‘window dressing’ in legal bid to save their lives
While Sahpra says it will authorise the drug’s use on compassionate grounds, the doctors say this is not good enough
03 February 2021 - 19:14
A group of 50 SA doctors is set on challenging the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) in court over its continued restrictive use of ivermectin as a prophylactic and treatment for Covid-19.
Apart from treating their patients, they say they want to use it themselves for protection against the virus, but they still cannot legally access it...
