Investigative Podcast
PODCAST | Justice for Kopano: what happened to girl who vanished in hit-and-run?
An investigation into the unsolved case of a 10-year-old hit-and-run victim who was then abducted and died alone, far from her home
03 February 2021 - 19:51
After Kopano Molelekedi went missing on September 6 2018, her stepfather Izaac Moiloa went to her school at Durban Deep Primary, where she was a Grade 5 pupil, but the school said she never showed up.
After her little body was found in a morgue the primary school held a memorial for her two weeks later...
