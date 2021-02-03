News

Investigative Podcast

PODCAST | Justice for Kopano: what happened to girl who vanished in hit-and-run?

An investigation into the unsolved case of a 10-year-old hit-and-run victim who was then abducted and died alone, far from her home

03 February 2021 - 19:51 By Paige Muller and Alex Patrick

After Kopano Molelekedi went missing on September 6 2018, her stepfather Izaac Moiloa went to her school at Durban Deep Primary, where she was a Grade 5 pupil, but the school said she never showed up.

After her little body was found in a morgue the primary school held a memorial for her two weeks later...

