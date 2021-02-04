Booze might be back, but SAB continues legal battle against government
And the state is not backing down, saying there is a connection between alcohol and demand on hospitals
04 February 2021 - 16:00
South African Breweries (SAB) is pressing ahead with its court challenge to government’s alcohol ban, even though it has been lifted.
This, its lawyers say, is “in the interests of legal certainty and ... to ensure that its continued business operations are not interrupted unnecessarily by further unlawful and unconstitutional prohibitions”...
