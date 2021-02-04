News

Can we save our teens from being a lost generation? The experts weigh in

Today’s youth face unprecedented challenges, but we’d be wrong to blame it all on Covid-19, say those in the know

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
04 February 2021 - 19:32

Adolescent suicides have shot up, sexual violations among the youth are at an all-time high and many youngsters are not receiving an education.

These facts are alarming, but some experts say it’s important not to blame it all on the coronavirus pandemic with black-and-white thinking that lacks nuance and creates a false “before-and-after” line from when the pandemic began...

