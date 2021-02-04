Second wave, second mask? SA experts not convinced double is worth the trouble

Experts ask for more scientific evidence before advising South Africans to layer their masks

While US public health experts believe wearing two masks may offer fortified protection against the coronavirus, their SA counterparts are not entirely convinced with the practice of double-layering the face.



Some international public health officials, including US presidential chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci, have suggested double masking as a way to increase the level of protection against the coronavirus, a call heeded by President Joe Biden, Vice-president Kamala Harris and inaugural poet Amanda Gorman, who wore a surgical mask beneath her red Prada mask...