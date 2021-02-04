News

Second wave, second mask? SA experts not convinced double is worth the trouble

Experts ask for more scientific evidence before advising South Africans to layer their masks

04 February 2021 - 20:39

While US public health experts believe wearing two masks may offer fortified protection against the coronavirus, their SA counterparts are not entirely convinced with the practice of double-layering the face.

Some international public health officials, including US presidential chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci, have suggested double masking as a way to increase the level of protection against the coronavirus, a call heeded by President Joe Biden, Vice-president Kamala Harris and inaugural poet Amanda Gorman, who wore a surgical mask beneath her red Prada mask...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Wellness programme at power station yields impressive results News
  2. Second wave, second mask? SA experts not convinced double is worth the trouble News
  3. Can we save our teens from being a lost generation? The experts weigh in News
  4. Booze might be back, but SAB continues legal battle against government News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...

Related articles

  1. A dose of facts: your questions about the Covid vaccine answered Lifestyle
  2. Coronavirus second wave surges across Africa Africa
  3. Easy-to-use oxygen device breathes new life into Covid-19 battle News
  4. Docs challenge ivermectin ‘window dressing’ in legal bid to save their lives News
X