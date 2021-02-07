His goal was to bring the city to his village, and, boy, did he score
Limpopo artist couldn’t see the World Cup at FNB Stadium in 2010, but his replica of the arena is now taking him places
07 February 2021 - 19:00
It has been more than 12 years since Mulalo Negondeni, 26, started building his mini city and FNB Stadium with waste materials in the backyard of his Mukala home in Limpopo.
And he has big plans for this year...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.