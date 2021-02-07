News

His goal was to bring the city to his village, and, boy, did he score

Limpopo artist couldn’t see the World Cup at FNB Stadium in 2010, but his replica of the arena is now taking him places

07 February 2021 - 19:00

It has been more than 12 years since Mulalo Negondeni, 26, started building his mini city and FNB Stadium with waste materials in the backyard of his Mukala home in Limpopo.

And he has big plans for this year...

