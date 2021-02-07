Killing of three runaway ellies sparks concerns over KZN parks’ fences
R45m has been spent to fix the fence, but millions more will be needed to secure KZN’s parks and reserves
07 February 2021 - 18:59
The killing of three runaway elephants has reignited concern about the continued multimillion-rand delay in securing the boundary fence of one of Africa’s oldest Big Five game reserves.
For several years, conservation staff at Hluhluwe-iMfolozi have been warning about the risks of breakouts by lions, elephants and other dangerous animals after a series of controversies and legal disputes over the repair or refurbishment of boundary fences securing the 96,000-hectare reserve in KZN...
