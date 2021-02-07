News

Killing of three runaway ellies sparks concerns over KZN parks’ fences

R45m has been spent to fix the fence, but millions more will be needed to secure KZN’s parks and reserves

07 February 2021 - 18:59 By Tony Carnie

The killing of three runaway elephants has reignited concern about the continued multimillion-rand delay in securing the boundary fence of one of Africa’s oldest Big Five game reserves.

For several years, conservation staff at Hluhluwe-iMfolozi have been warning about the risks of breakouts by lions, elephants and other dangerous animals after a series of controversies and legal disputes over the repair or refurbishment of boundary fences securing the 96,000-hectare reserve in KZN...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. His goal was to bring the city to his village, and, boy, did he score News
  2. ‘The most dangerous man of Fees Must Fall’: I like Zuma, but not the ANC News
  3. Killing of three runaway ellies sparks concerns over KZN parks’ fences News
  4. WATCH | ‘It’s stressful but what can we do?’ At war on the Covid front line News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...

Related articles

  1. Family has jumbo footprints to fill after its orange-loving leader dies News
  2. 394 rhino poached for their horn in SA in 2020 - a decline for the sixth year South Africa
  3. SA poachers’ brutal secrets revealed as convicts turn snitch News
  4. Know your inkonjane from your inhlolamvula? Here’s a guide that’s taken off Lifestyle
  5. Where the ellie am I? Magnificent KZN tusker gets a new home News
X