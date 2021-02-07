News

‘The most dangerous man of Fees Must Fall’: I like Zuma, but not the ANC

Bonginkosi Khanyile has a year of house arrest left. He tells Sunday Times Daily of his evolving beliefs and ambitions

07 February 2021 - 19:00

Bonginkosi Khanyile settles into the smooth crevices of his aunt’s brown leather couch.

His eyes are fixed on the TV screen as ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is hounded by the media over the former president’s refusal to abide by a Constitutional Court order to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture. ..

