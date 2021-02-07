‘The most dangerous man of Fees Must Fall’: I like Zuma, but not the ANC

Bonginkosi Khanyile has a year of house arrest left. He tells Sunday Times Daily of his evolving beliefs and ambitions

Bonginkosi Khanyile settles into the smooth crevices of his aunt’s brown leather couch.



His eyes are fixed on the TV screen as ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is hounded by the media over the former president’s refusal to abide by a Constitutional Court order to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture. ..