WATCH | ‘It’s stressful but what can we do?’ At war on the Covid front line
Sunday Times Daily has been given unique access as paramedics, ICU staff and funeral workers fight the second wave
07 February 2021 - 18:59
As the ambulance bounces across the rain-drenched streets of southern Johannesburg, a faint line of sweat gathers on Saaberie Chishty paramedic Clive Moeleso’s forehead.
Dressed in full personal protective equipment (PPE), Moeleso and his partner hurtle through mid-Tuesday afternoon traffic. The pair have just received a call, regarding a suspected Covid-19 case in Lenasia...
