News

Breathing blues? Give puffs a pass to reduce the risk of attacks

Asthma care needs to be reviewed as patients tend to rely on short-acting rather than maintenance drugs: experts

08 February 2021 - 20:38

The Global Asthma Initiative (Gina), which works with healthcare professionals and public health officials to reduce the prevalence of the condition globally, has recommended that current treatment be re-examined.

According to Gina, its recent updated recommendations have overturned decades of asthma care and represent the most significant change in the management of it in more than 30 years. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kepe keeps it real with ready-made meals gogo would approve of News
  2. Breathing blues? Give puffs a pass to reduce the risk of attacks News
  3. ANALYSIS | What now with vaccines? The most important thing is: don’t panic News
  4. ‘Tragic and sad day’: farmer on death of seven children in river South Africa
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...

Related articles

  1. It’s the season of bright blooms, birdsong … and pesky pollen Lifestyle
  2. How to tell if that sneeze is seasonal hay fever or Covid-19 Health & Sex
  3. Asthmatic and diabetic Gautengers to be tested for coronavirus South Africa
  4. Dangerous levels of uranium found in Joburg residents: mining suspected News
X