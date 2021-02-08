Breathing blues? Give puffs a pass to reduce the risk of attacks
Asthma care needs to be reviewed as patients tend to rely on short-acting rather than maintenance drugs: experts
08 February 2021 - 20:38
The Global Asthma Initiative (Gina), which works with healthcare professionals and public health officials to reduce the prevalence of the condition globally, has recommended that current treatment be re-examined.
According to Gina, its recent updated recommendations have overturned decades of asthma care and represent the most significant change in the management of it in more than 30 years. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.