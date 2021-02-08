Breathing blues? Give puffs a pass to reduce the risk of attacks

Asthma care needs to be reviewed as patients tend to rely on short-acting rather than maintenance drugs: experts

The Global Asthma Initiative (Gina), which works with healthcare professionals and public health officials to reduce the prevalence of the condition globally, has recommended that current treatment be re-examined.



According to Gina, its recent updated recommendations have overturned decades of asthma care and represent the most significant change in the management of it in more than 30 years. ..