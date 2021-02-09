News

Cop among five in Cape court for spate of gang turf war hits

The group faces 18 counts, including murder, corruption, money laundering and illegal possession of firearms

09 February 2021 - 21:43

Five alleged members of the notorious 27s gang in Cape Town, including a former anti-gang unit detective, appeared in the magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a series of charges related to the alleged takeover of nightclubs and the turf war that followed.

Burly bouncer boss André Naudé stood next to equally stout debt collector Sam Farquarson. Next to them were Jacobus “Mannas” Stevens, Egan Norman, and Sgt Wayne Henderson...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. No sitting on the fence: estate beats municipality in war over flooding river News
  2. Prisoner browned off after warders confiscate one of her toasters News
  3. Cop among five in Cape court for spate of gang turf war hits News
  4. Despite the AstraZeneca setback, there’s still a lot to cheer about News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...

Related articles

  1. Cop charged with four ‘underworld’ figures over murder of ‘Steroid King’ South Africa
  2. ‘It’s very seldom something so barbaric happens on the upper end of Scottsville’ News
  3. Alleged Cape Town gang boss William 'Red' Stevens killed in apparent hit South Africa
  4. Power to the people - if they pay 'rackets' News
X