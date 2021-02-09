Cop among five in Cape court for spate of gang turf war hits

The group faces 18 counts, including murder, corruption, money laundering and illegal possession of firearms

Five alleged members of the notorious 27s gang in Cape Town, including a former anti-gang unit detective, appeared in the magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a series of charges related to the alleged takeover of nightclubs and the turf war that followed.



Burly bouncer boss André Naudé stood next to equally stout debt collector Sam Farquarson. Next to them were Jacobus “Mannas” Stevens, Egan Norman, and Sgt Wayne Henderson...