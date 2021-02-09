News

Despite the AstraZeneca setback, there’s still a lot to cheer about

Two of SA’s top scientists, profs Glenda Gray and Shabir Madhi, are still upbeat about the vaccine rollout

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
09 February 2021 - 21:42

The honeymoon phase might be over and reality has bitten, but there is still much to celebrate as vaccines show high promise in tackling Covid-19.

This is the sentiment of two of the country’s top scientists, both who are at the coal face of Covid-19 research in SA: Prof Glenda Gray, who leads the SA Medical Research Council, and vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi from Wits University...

