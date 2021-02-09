Despite the AstraZeneca setback, there’s still a lot to cheer about

Two of SA’s top scientists, profs Glenda Gray and Shabir Madhi, are still upbeat about the vaccine rollout

The honeymoon phase might be over and reality has bitten, but there is still much to celebrate as vaccines show high promise in tackling Covid-19.



This is the sentiment of two of the country’s top scientists, both who are at the coal face of Covid-19 research in SA: Prof Glenda Gray, who leads the SA Medical Research Council, and vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi from Wits University...