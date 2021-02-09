News

Woman wants cops held liable for lack of urgency in her abduction, rape

Andy Kawa believes the police were negligent in their search for her during her 16-hour ordeal

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
09 February 2021 - 18:19

Johannesburg businesswoman Andy Kawa, who was gang-raped and assaulted in a 16-hour ordeal on a popular Eastern Cape beach, says police failed in their constitutional duty to properly search for her after she was reported missing.

Kawa was abducted and assaulted in Port Elizabeth when she took a stroll on King’s Beach on the afternoon of December 9 2010, before her planned flight back to Johannesburg later that day...

