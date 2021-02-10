News

Clause for concern: Eskom board gave billions to Guptas ‘by mistake’

Chief justice Zondo at a loss as to how the board failed to notice a clause that saw the money going to Guptas

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
10 February 2021 - 20:34

If it is a coincidence, then it is a remarkable one.

This is the opinion of deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who on Wednesday heard from three former Eskom board members that they mistakenly signed off a prepayment worth close to R2bn to a Gupta-owned mining company...

