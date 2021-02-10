For art’s sake, send help before it’s final curtain!
Some creatives are so desperate they are appealing for toiletries and living on food vouchers
11 February 2021 - 21:50
When a young woman from SA’s battered creative industry recently made an appeal for sanitary products on a social media platform, it brought into the spotlight the financial plight of thousands like her because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Musicians, visual artists, graphic designers, actors, crafters, DJs and technical and support staff are among the many thousands bearing the brunt of the pandemic, with events being prohibited as part of lockdown measures...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.