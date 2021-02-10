News

For art’s sake, send help before it’s final curtain!

Some creatives are so desperate they are appealing for toiletries and living on food vouchers

11 February 2021 - 21:50 By Suthentira Govender and Mluleki Mdletshe

When a young woman from SA’s battered creative industry recently made an appeal for sanitary products on a social media platform, it brought into the spotlight the financial plight of thousands like her because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Musicians, visual artists, graphic designers, actors, crafters, DJs and technical and support staff are among the many thousands bearing the brunt of the pandemic, with events being prohibited as part of lockdown measures...

