Illegal Tendele mine can stay open because it’s too important to the economy

Court gives it a year to get environmental authorisation. Meanwhile the people of Mtubatuba can keep their jobs

The Tendele coal mine in northern KwaZulu-Natal, which was thrust into the spotlight last year when anti-mining activist Fikile Ntshangase was gunned down in her home, has been operating illegally bec ause it did not have proper environmental authorisation.



This is according to a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling (http://www.saflii.org.za/za/cases/ZASCA/2021/13.html) on Tuesday...