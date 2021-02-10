News

Illegal Tendele mine can stay open because it’s too important to the economy

Court gives it a year to get environmental authorisation. Meanwhile the people of Mtubatuba can keep their jobs

Matthew Savides Night news editor
10 February 2021 - 20:35

The Tendele coal mine in northern KwaZulu-Natal, which was thrust into the spotlight last year when anti-mining activist Fikile Ntshangase was gunned down in her home, has been operating illegally bec ause it did not have proper environmental authorisation.

This is according to a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling (http://www.saflii.org.za/za/cases/ZASCA/2021/13.html) on Tuesday...

