Illegal Tendele mine can stay open because it’s too important to the economy
Court gives it a year to get environmental authorisation. Meanwhile the people of Mtubatuba can keep their jobs
10 February 2021 - 20:35
The Tendele coal mine in northern KwaZulu-Natal, which was thrust into the spotlight last year when anti-mining activist Fikile Ntshangase was gunned down in her home, has been operating illegally bec ause it did not have proper environmental authorisation.
This is according to a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling (http://www.saflii.org.za/za/cases/ZASCA/2021/13.html) on Tuesday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.