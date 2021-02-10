News

It’s all rich man, poor man in Cape Town’s ‘underworld’

‘Foot soldiers’ of the 27s gang will likely need legal aid, while the ‘big guns’ quickly raised tens of thousands in bail

10 February 2021 - 20:35

Eight alleged 27s gang members said to be working for Mark Lifman and Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, all accused of the murder of international fugitive Brian Wainstein, will probably have to apply for legal aid because they can’t afford lawyers.  

Anthony Christopher van der Watt, Ricardo Maarman, Typhyenne Jantjies, Bevan Cedrick Ezaus, Bradley De Bula, Kashief Hansloo, Rowendall Franklyn Stevens and Jason Maits represent the bottom rung of a criminal organisation which mirrors South African society in its socio-economic disparity...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Grade 7 boy attempted suicide after teacher sent him photos of his genitals News
  2. Illegal Tendele mine can stay open because it’s too important to the economy News
  3. It’s all rich man, poor man in Cape Town’s ‘underworld’ News
  4. Clause for concern: Eskom board gave billions to Guptas ‘by mistake’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. Eight in court over 2017 shooting at Café Caprice in Camps Bay South Africa
  2. Cop among five in Cape court for spate of gang turf war hits News
  3. Cop charged with four ‘underworld’ figures over murder of ‘Steroid King’ South Africa
  4. ‘It’s very seldom something so barbaric happens on the upper end of Scottsville’ News
X