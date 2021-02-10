It’s all rich man, poor man in Cape Town’s ‘underworld’

‘Foot soldiers’ of the 27s gang will likely need legal aid, while the ‘big guns’ quickly raised tens of thousands in bail

Eight alleged 27s gang members said to be working for Mark Lifman and Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, all accused of the murder of international fugitive Brian Wainstein, will probably have to apply for legal aid because they can’t afford lawyers.



Anthony Christopher van der Watt, Ricardo Maarman, Typhyenne Jantjies, Bevan Cedrick Ezaus, Bradley De Bula, Kashief Hansloo, Rowendall Franklyn Stevens and Jason Maits represent the bottom rung of a criminal organisation which mirrors South African society in its socio-economic disparity...