PODCAST | Justice for Kopano: How many witnesses does it take for the police to make an arrest?

Episode three in the unsolved case of a 10-year-old hit-and-run victim who was abducted and died alone far from home

10 February 2021 - 20:34 By Paige Muller and Alex Patrick

Several eyewitnesses saw a speeding car hit Kopano Molelekedi in September 2018.

They saw her being put into a car and the car disappear with the 10-year-old girl in it...

