Investigative Podcast
PODCAST | Justice for Kopano: How many witnesses does it take for the police to make an arrest?
Episode three in the unsolved case of a 10-year-old hit-and-run victim who was abducted and died alone far from home
10 February 2021 - 20:34
Several eyewitnesses saw a speeding car hit Kopano Molelekedi in September 2018.
They saw her being put into a car and the car disappear with the 10-year-old girl in it...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.