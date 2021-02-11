Hawks ‘abused their powers and position’ in arrest of Norma Mngoma

Their aim was ‘presumably to avenge a wrong or perceived wrong’ against her powerful husband, says judge

The two officers who arrested Nomachule Norma Mngoma “abused their powers and position” in the Hawks, said Pretoria high court judge Cassim Sardiwalla on Thursday.



The aim was “presumably to avenge a wrong or perceived wrong” on the part of her husband, former finance minister Malusi Gigaba. It was not for any lawful purpose, he said. ..