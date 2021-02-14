As pupils return, government vows to help them deal with Covid trauma

Basic education DG says pandemic has put financial strain on department, but at least leaks didn’t compromise matric exams

On Monday morning, pupils across SA will button up their school shirts, straighten their ties and neaten their hair. They will make their way to class and prepare to greet their friends, classmates and teachers.



But many of these children will do so “traumatised” by Covid-19. They will need extensive psychological services to deal with the loss they experienced as a result of the pandemic...