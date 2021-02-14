News

As pupils return, government vows to help them deal with Covid trauma

Basic education DG says pandemic has put financial strain on department, but at least leaks didn’t compromise matric exams

14 February 2021 - 20:28

On Monday morning, pupils across SA will button up their school shirts, straighten their ties and neaten their hair. They will make their way to class and prepare to greet their friends, classmates and teachers.

But many of these children will do so “traumatised” by Covid-19. They will need extensive psychological services to deal with the loss they experienced as a result of the pandemic...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Are Cape cops colluding with extortionists? Murder points to it News
  2. Where did Gauteng’s R4bn go? Not the schools and clinics it was meant for News
  3. Vaccine rollout suspension not ‘all doom and gloom’. We have alternatives News
  4. ‘Prepared to die for Zuma’: MK vets ready themselves in Nkandla News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. Schools ready, but 16,000 pupils not placed as 2021 year gets under way South Africa
  2. Gauteng ready for 2021 academic year as pupils prepare to go back to class South Africa
  3. Not all schools are ready to open on Monday, says teacher union Naptosa South Africa
  4. 2020 matric exams were 'not compromised' despite papers being leaked South Africa
  5. Limiting the lunchbox: teachers set rules on what kids can and can't eat at ... News
  6. JONATHAN JANSEN | What SA’s kids need are top-notch teachers. This is how to ... Opinion & Analysis
X