‘Prepared to die for Zuma’: MK vets ready themselves in Nkandla
A ‘platoon’ of MK vets have set up camp outside Nkandla and vowed to protect the former president from arrest
14 February 2021 - 20:28
Nearly 13 years ago, a young Julius Malema uttered words that would become etched in the country’s political landscape: “We are prepared to die for Zuma.”
At the time, Malema was at the helm of the ANC Youth League, and was speaking at a rally in the Free State in support of then ANC president Jacob Zuma...
