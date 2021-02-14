‘Prepared to die for Zuma’: MK vets ready themselves in Nkandla

A ‘platoon’ of MK vets have set up camp outside Nkandla and vowed to protect the former president from arrest

Nearly 13 years ago, a young Julius Malema uttered words that would become etched in the country’s political landscape: “We are prepared to die for Zuma.”



At the time, Malema was at the helm of the ANC Youth League, and was speaking at a rally in the Free State in support of then ANC president Jacob Zuma...