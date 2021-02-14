Vaccine rollout suspension not ‘all doom and gloom’. We have alternatives
Aspen Pharmacare boss says it is good SA identified the issue before it started vaccinating front-line workers
14 February 2021 - 20:30
The news that the AstraZeneca vaccine offered scant protection against Covid-19 was a temporary setback in SA’s war on the virus.
This is the view of Business For SA’s health working group chairperson Stavros Nicolaou, who said the setback which saw the health department suspend plans to vaccinate the country’s health-care workers might even have a silver lining. ..
