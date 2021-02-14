News

Vaccine rollout suspension not ‘all doom and gloom’. We have alternatives

Aspen Pharmacare boss says it is good SA identified the issue before it started vaccinating front-line workers

Paul Ash Senior reporter
14 February 2021 - 20:30

The news that the AstraZeneca vaccine offered scant protection against Covid-19 was a temporary setback in SA’s war on the virus. 

This is the view of Business For SA’s health working group chairperson Stavros Nicolaou, who said the setback which saw the health department suspend plans to vaccinate the country’s health-care workers might even have a silver lining. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Are Cape cops colluding with extortionists? Murder points to it News
  2. Where did Gauteng’s R4bn go? Not the schools and clinics it was meant for News
  3. Vaccine rollout suspension not ‘all doom and gloom’. We have alternatives News
  4. ‘Prepared to die for Zuma’: MK vets ready themselves in Nkandla News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. Vaccine cavalry comes to the rescue against Covid-19 News
  2. Obligatory workplace jabs debated Business
  3. Covid-19 vaccine: pharmaceutical firms focus on 501.V2 variant News
  4. AstraZeneca aims to speed up adaptation of vaccine for Covid variants World
  5. Kenya says it will move ahead with AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine Africa
X