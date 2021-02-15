Anxious matrics, feeling Covid blues as they await results, cry out for help

Parents must be alive to teenage depression, say experts as helplines see uptick in texts, calls from grade 12s

Disappointing their parents and being labelled a failure for not passing — that’s what SA’s matric class of 2020 fears most.



With less than a week to go before the grade 12 results are released, anxiety levels have reached boiling point, driving many to turn to helplines for comfort...