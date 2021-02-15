PODCAST | A potential game-changer for SA’s power sector

Battery tech could help SA meet targets, with UCT expert ‘quietly confident’ the state will realise its goals

The government may be looking at procuring nuclear power and the electricity regulator may just have stopped Eskom from buying energy from eight private-sector generators.



But that’s life in South African power generation. UCT professor Anton Eberhard tells Peter Bruce, in this fascinating episode of Podcasts From the Edge, that he remains quietly confident the government, distracted and stretched though it might be, will meet the independent power targets it has set itself in the Integrated Resource Plan. ..