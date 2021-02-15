Safe, my Braam: Joburg launches plan to fight back against ‘crime and grime’
Mayor Geoffrey Makhubo hopes the initiative will reclaim Braamfontein from criminals
15 February 2021 - 20:27
The City of Johannesburg on Monday launched a crime prevention plan for the Braamfontein precinct and its surrounds.
Over the years criminals have terrorised residents and students in the area, with many being attacked and robbed...
