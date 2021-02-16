News

‘Government is reckless’: Traditional healers divided over vaccines

As rollout is about to kick off this week, some practitioners are sceptical and swear by their methods

16 February 2021 - 19:41

“I cannot take a vaccine that will kill me.”

These are the words of Nkunzebomvu Gumede, a traditional healer from KZN...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Government is reckless’: Traditional healers divided over vaccines News
  2. PODCAST | Justice for Kopano: it’s been over two years and still case is ... News
  3. Fairy tales? There’s a natural reason behind the mysterious desert circles News
  4. Death before wedding puts inheriting by opposite-sex life partners before ... South Africa
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. 'Vaccines at your voting station': Top scientists on SA's Covid-19 jab rollout News
  2. Most people turn to us, so let us help fight pandemics, say traditional healers Opinion & Analysis
  3. Vaccine rollout suspension not ‘all doom and gloom’. We have alternatives News
  4. SA paused AstraZeneca, but here’s why volunteers will still take it Opinion & Analysis
  5. History is key to understanding vaccine hesitancy in people of colour Opinion & Analysis
X