Cool runnings: SA freezer solves dilemma of transporting Covid vaccine

SA’s ‘game changing’ answer to Pfizer’s ‘ultra-cold’ fridge problem: what you need to know

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
17 February 2021 - 20:07

Companies around the world are working on inventions needed to store and deliver vaccines, which need to be shipped and stored at sub-zero temperatures and can usually only last at specific temperatures for three to five days.

Natural gas and helium producer Renergen has found a solution to this challenge. The SA company launched a prototype mobile ultra-cold vaccine fridge called “Cryo-Vacc” that can stay cold for 25 to 30 days without needing a power supply, which most Covid-19 fridges or freezers cannot do...

