Cool runnings: SA freezer solves dilemma of transporting Covid vaccine
17 February 2021 - 20:07
Companies around the world are working on inventions needed to store and deliver vaccines, which need to be shipped and stored at sub-zero temperatures and can usually only last at specific temperatures for three to five days.
Natural gas and helium producer Renergen has found a solution to this challenge. The SA company launched a prototype mobile ultra-cold vaccine fridge called “Cryo-Vacc” that can stay cold for 25 to 30 days without needing a power supply, which most Covid-19 fridges or freezers cannot do...
