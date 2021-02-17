How Covid-19 has ‘vaccinated families against disassociation’
Researchers in a new study say the pandemic has created ‘post-traumatic growth’ in many people
17 February 2021 - 20:07
A silver lining has emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic — lockdowns have strengthened family relationships, made people more spiritual and yearn less for material possessions.
Results from a new study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, which drew on data collected during the peak of the first wave, suggest being forced to slow down life, as a consequence of lockdown, has had a positive effect on many people and their families...
