How Covid-19 has ‘vaccinated families against disassociation’

Researchers in a new study say the pandemic has created ‘post-traumatic growth’ in many people

A silver lining has emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic — lockdowns have strengthened family relationships, made people more spiritual and yearn less for material possessions.



Results from a new study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, which drew on data collected during the peak of the first wave, suggest being forced to slow down life, as a consequence of lockdown, has had a positive effect on many people and their families...