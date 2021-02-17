News

Vax to the future: SA’s vaccination rollout has begun at last

Ramaphosa, Mkhize and health workers lead by example as they get the first jabs in the country

17 February 2021 - 20:06

“Can I close my eyes?” President Cyril Ramaphosa asked jovially just before he became one of the first South Africans to be injected with the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

The jab happened as camera shutters clicked and bystanders applauded...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cool runnings: SA freezer solves dilemma of transporting Covid vaccine News
  2. How Covid-19 has ‘vaccinated families against disassociation’ News
  3. Heads up: shipwrecked Knysna restaurant up for grabs ... again News
  4. Vax to the future: SA’s vaccination rollout has begun at last News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa upbeat about Covid-19 vaccine rollout as he gets his shot in the arm Politics
  2. ‘Can I close my eyes?’ Ramaphosa has Covid-19 jab with Khayelitsha hospital ... South Africa
  3. SA will have enough doses for all who need a vaccination, says Zweli Mkhize Politics
  4. Rollout of Covid-19 vaccine is underway across SA South Africa
X