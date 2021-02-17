Vax to the future: SA’s vaccination rollout has begun at last
Ramaphosa, Mkhize and health workers lead by example as they get the first jabs in the country
17 February 2021 - 20:06
“Can I close my eyes?” President Cyril Ramaphosa asked jovially just before he became one of the first South Africans to be injected with the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
The jab happened as camera shutters clicked and bystanders applauded...
