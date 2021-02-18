News

Mutations and mergers: how Covid is staying ahead of the game

A single mutation in the spike protein makes the most prevalent variant in SA up to eight times more transmissible, say researchers

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
18 February 2021 - 21:00

SARS-CoV-2 is causing havoc on every macro level possible, but it’s doing so on a microscopic level, doing what it can to stay alive and infect host cells in human beings.

Researchers have now made two extraordinary discoveries: the one is that a single mutation (found in the local, British and Brazilian variants) renders it eight times more infectious than the so-called “vanilla variant” that first emerged in Wuhan, China, and the other is that different variants are merging to fight the battle “together”...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mutations and mergers: how Covid is staying ahead of the game News
  2. Nutrition takes a backseat as breadwinners battle to feed their families News
  3. Not so liquor: booze bans cause losses of R36bn for the industry News
  4. Stunting and sugary snacks part of a deadly food crisis, say child experts South Africa
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. Covid-19 vaccine: pharmaceutical firms focus on 501.V2 variant News
  2. Vaccine cavalry comes to the rescue against Covid-19 News
  3. Despite the AstraZeneca setback, there’s still a lot to cheer about News
X