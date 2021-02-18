Not so liquor: booze bans cause losses of R36bn for the industry

The alcohol industry has reported just over R36bn in lost sales revenue due to the three liquor bans, while the tax revenue loss for the state amounted to R29.3bn.

The country’s annualised GDP loss due to the prohibition was about R51.9bn or 1% of the total GDP measured at market prices, according to the industry’s economic impact assessment report which provides a snapshot of economic transactions.

The report was prepared by FTI Consulting on behalf of the industry.

The liquor industry is one of the largest and most reliable contributors to state coffers, accounting for about R46.8bn in excise tax in 2019.

The R140bn industry — which contributes 3% to SA’s GDP and is responsible for a million jobs — was dealt a hefty blow and left fuming late in December when the government announced an immediate ban on alcohol, saying it was critical to reduce the alcohol-related trauma cases on hospitals and to free up desperately needed resources for Covid-19 patients amid a surge in infections. The ban was lifted earlier in February.

Sales were also prohibited in March and July 2020, leading to a jobs bloodbath of about 165,000 workers.

Kurt Moore, CEO of the SA Liquor Brandowners Association (Salba), said that not only are the industry and its people suffering, but the government itself was experiencing considerable losses to the fiscus. He said according to the assessment, the tax revenue loss excluding excise to the fiscus from the value chain arising from the bans amounted to R29.3bn or about 2.3% of tax revenue, and direct excise tax revenue lost across the nation was R8.7bn equivalent to 21.2% of excise revenue.

“If you factored in the loss of potential total capital formation — about R21.7bn (equivalent to 0.3% of national capital formation, or fixed capital investment in 2019) — then the prohibition measures could only be viewed as a national socio-economic disaster,” he said.