IEB matric excellence is still in good health as pupils ace their exams

Private schools made the most of their online resources to ensure the pandemic made only a small dent

Prega Govender Journalist
19 February 2021 - 00:01

The 2020 matric pass rate for private school pupils is 98.07% – slightly lower than the 98.82% achieved in 2019, but a minor drop considering the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic inflicted on the academic year.

There was also a slight decline in the number of pupils achieving entry to degree study from 89.51% in 2019 to 88.42% last year. At least 8.14% of pupils qualified for admission to diploma studies while 1.51% qualified for study at the Higher Certificate level...

