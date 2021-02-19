IEB matric excellence is still in good health as pupils ace their exams
Private schools made the most of their online resources to ensure the pandemic made only a small dent
19 February 2021 - 00:01
The 2020 matric pass rate for private school pupils is 98.07% – slightly lower than the 98.82% achieved in 2019, but a minor drop considering the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic inflicted on the academic year.
There was also a slight decline in the number of pupils achieving entry to degree study from 89.51% in 2019 to 88.42% last year. At least 8.14% of pupils qualified for admission to diploma studies while 1.51% qualified for study at the Higher Certificate level...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.