Aussie paedophile to stay in SA jail while he fights extradition

He’s expected to argue he suffers serious health problems and justice minister hasn’t complied with extradition treaty

A paedophile who abused eight Cape Town children after fleeing justice in his native Australia has lost the latest round of his battle to avoid extradition.



Anthony Freedendal, 79, asked the Cape Town high court to stay his extradition and free him from Pollsmoor Prison...