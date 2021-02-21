Cheetah brothers cheat the cold to add heat to their species in Zim
Jabari and Kumbe have been relocated from Canada to Zimbabwe, where the cheetah population dropped 85% in 2016
21 February 2021 - 17:20
A mission to save Zimbabwe’s dwindling cheetah population in early February saw the arrival of two cats born in 2019 at the Hemmingford zoo in Quebec, Canada.
Director of the facility Nathalie Santerre said the cheetahs were chosen for their gene pool to help Zimbabwe’s struggling animals....
