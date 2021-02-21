Hey, SA, leave those kids alone: tough year could see 2020’s matric marks suffer

When the matric results come out on Monday, don’t rush to jump down the Class of 2020’s throats if they are lower than expected.

This is the view of teacher unions, who on Sunday said the nightmarish, Covid-ravaged year meant that a drop in matric performance was to be expected.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is set to release the results on Monday, not long after the Independent Examinations Board released its 2020 matric pass rate, which showed a slight drop from 98.82% in 2019 to 98.07%.

General secretary for the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), Mugwena Maluleke, said a drop in matric results was to be expected — but he asked the nation to appreciate the challenges that teachers and pupils faced in 2020.

“There was a lot of fear, anxiety and lack of knowledge on the pandemic. Teachers and learners had to grapple with a lot of things, apart from the lost academic time,” he said.

Maluleke urged South Africans to appreciate the sacrifices that teachers made — sacrifices without which pupils may never even have been able to sit for the year-end examinations.

“Teachers had to work on weekends, start their days early and finish late to offer extra classes to the learners to make up for the time lost,” Maluleke said.

On top of it all, he said teachers also had to convince parents who were keeping their children at home to send them to school.

“Teachers pleaded with parents who were refusing to send their children to study camps and classes in general. They were dealing with a lot,” he said on Sunday.

Another factor likely to lead to poorer results was the inequality in the country.

Maluleke said rural schools experienced a delay in the reopening of schools after the initial hard lockdown, due to a lack of personal protective equipment and proper ablution facilities, so the teachers and pupils in those areas suffered. On top of this, many pupils simply didn’t have access to technology that allowed for remote learning.

“Poor communities make up a big percentage of learners in the country. That is why I say I expect a drop [in results],” he said.

Basil Manuel, head of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa), is also expecting a lower pass rate.

“In fact if it wasn’t, I’m sure everybody would have more questions than they would have answers. We can’t pretend that Covid didn’t happen,” he said.

Manuel added: “I know that people pulled out all out the stops, and I don’t want to take anything away from our teachers who really battled and tried. Many of our matric teachers didn’t have a weekend or a holiday since the children went back. That’s the reality.