When the third wave hits SA, and it probably will, what will it be like?
With a ‘more than 50% chance of a new variant’, experts are preparing for a third wave come autumn/winter
21 February 2021 - 17:20
The ministerial advisory committee is working on plans to deal with a third wave of Covid-19, while scientists try to figure out what the next variant might look like.
This is according to committee head Prof Salim Abdool Karim, who said: “Based on what we have seen so far with the second wave in SA and third wave in about a dozen countries so far, it is very likely we’ll have a third wave here.”..
