News

When the third wave hits SA, and it probably will, what will it be like?

With a ‘more than 50% chance of a new variant’, experts are preparing for a third wave come autumn/winter

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
21 February 2021 - 17:20

The ministerial advisory committee is working on plans to deal with a third wave of Covid-19, while scientists try to figure out what the next variant might look like.

This is according to committee head Prof Salim Abdool Karim, who said: “Based on what we have seen so far with the second wave in SA and third wave in about a dozen countries so far, it is very likely we’ll have a third wave here.”..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Brazen attackers terrorise Joburg cyclists and trail runners News
  2. Aussie paedophile to stay in SA jail while he fights extradition News
  3. When the third wave hits SA, and it probably will, what will it be like? News
  4. Cheetah brothers cheat the cold to add heat to their species in Zim News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...

Related articles

  1. COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 1,690 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 South Africa
  2. SA government's top advisers back Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine despite study ... South Africa
  3. Could your pets be next in line for a Covid-19 vaccine? Health & Sex
  4. 'It's not a setback at all': SA to press on with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine News
  5. Pfizer plans to test Covid-19 vaccine booster targeting the variant identified ... South Africa
X