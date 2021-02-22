After a truly testing year, the matric pass rate is down but not out

Minister Angie Motshekga and other education stakeholders are satisfied, despite a 5.1% drop in the pass rate

Teacher unions have given the department of basic education a pat on the back for achieving a national pass rate of 76.2% in the 2020 matric exams.



Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced on Monday that the pass rate had dropped by 5.1% — from 81.3% in 2019 to 76.2%...