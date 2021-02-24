Get your head out the sand, it’s not 1902! ConCourt overturns archaic will

A 119-year-old will preventing women inheriting has been overruled as discriminatory and unlawful

The Anglo-Boer War had been over for just six months when Carel and Catherine de Jager sat down on a hot November day to sign their will.



Now the guns had fallen silent, their hometown of Oudtshoorn, in the Klein Karoo, was in the early stages of a new ostrich feather boom. It must have seemed like a good time to ensure their descendants were guaranteed a share of their rapidly accumulating farmland. ..