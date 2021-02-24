Get your head out the sand, it’s not 1902! ConCourt overturns archaic will
A 119-year-old will preventing women inheriting has been overruled as discriminatory and unlawful
24 February 2021 - 20:18
The Anglo-Boer War had been over for just six months when Carel and Catherine de Jager sat down on a hot November day to sign their will.
Now the guns had fallen silent, their hometown of Oudtshoorn, in the Klein Karoo, was in the early stages of a new ostrich feather boom. It must have seemed like a good time to ensure their descendants were guaranteed a share of their rapidly accumulating farmland. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.