News

Get your head out the sand, it’s not 1902! ConCourt overturns archaic will

A 119-year-old will preventing women inheriting has been overruled as discriminatory and unlawful

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
24 February 2021 - 20:18

The Anglo-Boer War had been over for just six months when Carel and Catherine de Jager sat down on a hot November day to sign their will.

Now the guns had fallen silent, their hometown of Oudtshoorn, in the Klein Karoo, was in the early stages of a new ostrich feather boom. It must have seemed like a good time to ensure their descendants were guaranteed a share of their rapidly accumulating farmland. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Faith in the pits: water department’s Vaal cleanup ‘doesn’t make sense’ News
  2. Dodgy connectivity? Blame it on vandals and thieves, says Vodacom News
  3. Get your head out the sand, it’s not 1902! ConCourt overturns archaic will News
  4. From teaching under a tree to leading one of Gauteng’s top township schools News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...

Related articles

  1. Ostrich majors fight for merger Business
  2. ConCourt to rule on ‘absolute right’ of inheritance South Africa
  3. Attempt to have HHP's customary marriage revoked goes to ConCourt South Africa
  4. Constitutional Court declares provisions of Rica unconstitutional South Africa
  5. Domestic workers win right for workplace injury compensation South Africa
X