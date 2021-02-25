I’ve lost trust in legal system, says ex-student in Stellies Nazi poster storm

The 26-year-old sued Stellenbosch University, but the high court dismissed his application this month

A student who failed in his legal battle to wriggle out of a “Nazi” poster controversy at Stellenbosch University that led to his expulsion says he has lost faith in the justice system.



Dean Dart, 26, was one of three students who faced disciplinary action for their role in an incident nearly four years ago...