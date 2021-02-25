News

I’ve lost trust in legal system, says ex-student in Stellies Nazi poster storm

The 26-year-old sued Stellenbosch University, but the high court dismissed his application this month

25 February 2021 - 19:56

A student who failed in his legal battle to wriggle out of a “Nazi” poster controversy at Stellenbosch University that led to his expulsion says he has lost faith in the justice system.

Dean Dart, 26, was one of three students who faced disciplinary action for their role in an incident nearly four years ago...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. I’ve lost trust in legal system, says ex-student in Stellies Nazi poster storm News
  2. The long haul: virus won’t disappear in our lifetime, experts warn News
  3. Moderna produces Covid-19 shot targeting variant discovered in SA News
  4. Is MEC liable for child brain-damaged at kindergarten? ConCourt to decide News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...

Related articles

  1. ‘The most dangerous man of Fees Must Fall’: I like Zuma, but not the ANC News
  2. #FeesMustFall: ‘It was emotionally, psychologically and physically draining’ News
  3. PODCAST | The ‘hijacking’ of #FeesMustFall: Fasiha Hassan’s story News
  4. FIVE YEARS ON | #Feesmustfall: ‘My parents didn’t want me to join, but they ... News
  5. FIVE YEARS ON | How #FeesMustFall led a student leader to her dream job News
  6. FIVE YEARS ON | #Feesmustfall: what fell and what rose News
X