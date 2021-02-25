Moderna produces Covid-19 shot targeting variant discovered in SA

The US biotech is preparing for a clinical trial to gauge the effectiveness of the vaccine on 501.V2 strain

Moderna has become the first vaccine maker to produce a Covid-19 shot targeted at the virus variant discovered in SA. It will ship the doses to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) for a clinical trial.



The Boston-based biotech is taking a three-pronged strategy to address concerns that its vaccine, with several others, is less effective against the 501.V2 strain. ..