Moderna produces Covid-19 shot targeting variant discovered in SA
The US biotech is preparing for a clinical trial to gauge the effectiveness of the vaccine on 501.V2 strain
25 February 2021 - 19:55
Moderna has become the first vaccine maker to produce a Covid-19 shot targeted at the virus variant discovered in SA. It will ship the doses to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) for a clinical trial.
The Boston-based biotech is taking a three-pronged strategy to address concerns that its vaccine, with several others, is less effective against the 501.V2 strain. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.