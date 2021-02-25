The long haul: virus won’t disappear in our lifetime, experts warn
Masks, hand sanitising and social distancing are likely to remain critical in the war against Covid for years to come
25 February 2021 - 19:56
As Covid-19 vaccination programmes roll out around the world and the pandemic begins showing signs of slowing down in hard-hit places such as the US, UK and SA, experts warn that the coronavirus is likely to remain a fact of life for years to come.
“Vaccines are not a magic wand,” said Prof Barry Schoub, who heads the vaccine component of the ministerial advisory committee. “They won’t switch off the pandemic.”..
