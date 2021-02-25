The long haul: virus won’t disappear in our lifetime, experts warn

Masks, hand sanitising and social distancing are likely to remain critical in the war against Covid for years to come

As Covid-19 vaccination programmes roll out around the world and the pandemic begins showing signs of slowing down in hard-hit places such as the US, UK and SA, experts warn that the coronavirus is likely to remain a fact of life for years to come.



“Vaccines are not a magic wand,” said Prof Barry Schoub, who heads the vaccine component of the ministerial advisory committee. “They won’t switch off the pandemic.”..