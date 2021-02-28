Let’s chat about Zoom fatigue: it’s real, but you can dial it back
Factors such as the amount of eye contact and size of faces on screens during virtual meetings are stressful, say researchers
28 February 2021 - 19:46
Feeling exhausted even though you haven’t walked out the door, driven to work and come home eight (or many more) hours later? You are not alone. “Zoom fatigue” is a real condition and researchers have identified four of the causes for this in a new study.
The good news is that they also suggest solutions for those video chats that are tiring, even when people are not working but talking to friends and family...
