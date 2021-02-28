News

Let’s chat about Zoom fatigue: it’s real, but you can dial it back

Factors such as the amount of eye contact and size of faces on screens during virtual meetings are stressful, say researchers

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
28 February 2021 - 19:46

Feeling exhausted even though you haven’t walked out the door, driven to work and come home eight (or many more) hours later? You are not alone. “Zoom fatigue” is a real condition and researchers have identified four of the causes for this in a new study.

The good news is that they also suggest solutions for those video chats that are tiring, even when people are not working but talking to friends and family...

