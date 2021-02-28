Taking the ‘in’ out of infertility in SA’s young, male cancer patients

Gynaecologist Ramokone Mogotlane has turned her attention to an issue she believes is not getting enough attention

When Ramokone Mogotlane stepped into the labour ward of a Limpopo village clinic to witness her midwife grandmother bring life into the world, she knew her calling was gynaecology.



Fast-forward to today and the specialist gynaecologist of 18 years and daughter of famed late anatomy academic and surgeon Ramaranka Mogotlane, is now delving into male infertility, a common problem in SA...