Gnu dawn, gnu facts: wildebeest study gives more insight into sleep
The ungulate is one of many animals being looked at in a greater study on why we sleep and how human sleep works
01 March 2021 - 20:38
Mating season plays havoc with the blue wildebeest’s sleeping patterns. In fact, it is believed that during this time they don’t sleep when females are around, using the time after the two- to three-week-long mating season to play catch-up.
These findings form part of a new study on the sleeping habit of the prey animal by Wits anatomical science lecturer Dr Illke Malungo, published in February...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.