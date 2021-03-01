Gnu dawn, gnu facts: wildebeest study gives more insight into sleep

The ungulate is one of many animals being looked at in a greater study on why we sleep and how human sleep works

Mating season plays havoc with the blue wildebeest’s sleeping patterns. In fact, it is believed that during this time they don’t sleep when females are around, using the time after the two- to three-week-long mating season to play catch-up.



These findings form part of a new study on the sleeping habit of the prey animal by Wits anatomical science lecturer Dr Illke Malungo, published in February...