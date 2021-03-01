News

KZN locks down local holiday tourism, business and foreign travel not so much

The province’s tourism body is trying to fuel the industry by reminding people what it has to offer

01 March 2021 - 20:38

With relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, KwaZulu-Natal’s hospitality sector is betting on a travel boom as the Easter holidays loom.

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN) has embarked on an aggressive drive to promote rebuilding the sector in the aftermath of the second wave by showcasing the north and south coasts, as well as popular inland spots to bolster domestic travel...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



